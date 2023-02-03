New funding program to help keep people safe in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many people take to the roads for a commute, walk, or bike ride. But, some days may not always end right. Fatalities have become a big problem in Mesa County, and one program is looking to help.

Between 2016 and 2020, in Mesa County, there were 79 traffic fatalities where 50 motorists, 18 motorcyclists, one bicyclist, and ten pedestrians got killed. According to the Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office (RTPO), Mesa County has the fourth highest traffic fatality rate in the state based on peer counties where the population is above 100,000.

To help reduce fatalities in the county, RTPO was awarded a grant from the Department of Transportation for a program called Safe Streets and Roads for All. They received $260,000 to help keep fatalities on the road down. In addition, Mesa County, the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita, and the Town of Palisade have contributed $65,000 each, bringing the total amount to $325,000. There are two parts to the funding. First is the planning stage, and then, the implementation.

The first phase will help Mesa County determine what aspects are contributing to the fatalities. “We want to do in-depth data analysis regarding what’s going on in our community. Is it distracted driving? That’s the problem. Is it drug and impaired driving related? Like what are those issues, and then we’ll bring that to the community,” said Rachel Peterson, a transportation planner for RTPO.

Peterson mentions that a team looks at all this data from the community and fatalities reported, works with stakeholders, and finds a solution. For areas with high impact, there is a plan called Vision Zero. Peterson states that they likely will focus on these high-impacted areas during implementation before low-impact areas. The course of these implementations will happen over the next several years.

With Mesa County being in the fourth spot for worst fatalities in a Colorado county, RTPO is looking to help reduce the number of deaths. But, when out on the road, stay focused and be alert to protect yourself.

