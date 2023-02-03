No verdict for tonight: Cohee trial jurors sent home for the evening

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot(KKCO / KJCT)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The verdict in the trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes won’t be reached tonight. Court staff say that the jurors have been sent home for the evening and will be back at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Read our previous coverage of the Cohee trial below:

