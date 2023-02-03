Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft

The Secretary of State says that the goal is to help small businesses stay afloat when faced with fraud.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Secretary of State launched a new resource Wednesday to help prevent business identity theft and to help small businesses stay afloat when faced with fraud.

The Secretary of State’s Office says it allows businesses and individuals to report when a business is fraudulently formed using someone else’s address or personal information, or when a legitimate business filing is used as leverage for fraud.

Any fraud complaints will be referred to the Attorney General’s office for investigation.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold says the new resource will allow for small businesses to stay open without having to spend large amounts of money. “We want to make sure that Coloradans have a way to stop that crime. As Secretary of State, I’ll always try to make it easier for business owners to operate their businesses, that’s part of that goal,” said Griswold. “But also, making sure that Coloradans have the resources that if they’re subjected to any type of business offense, they have the support of my office instead of having to pursue really costly and lengthy litigation.”

The Combating Business Identity Theft Act was passed by the Colorado legislature with bipartisan support in 2022 prior to being signed by Governor Jared Polis.

