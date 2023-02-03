Worker acquitted in death of Alzheimer’s victim left in heat

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — One of three assisted living facility workers prosecuted in the death of an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease left outside in 100-degree heat has been acquitted.

Jurors found Jenny Logan, 52, not guilty of one count of negligent homicide and one count of at-risk neglect resulting in death on Thursday after deliberating for just over 15 minutes, the Denver Gazette reported.

Logan was one of three people working in the memory unit of Cappella of Grand Junction in June 2021 when Hazel Place wandered outside to a courtyard and remained there for about six hours. Place was supposed to be checked hourly.

The other two workers, Letticia Martinez and Jamie Johnston, both pleaded guilty to reduced charges. Martinez was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 100 hours of community service. Johnston is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Authorities alleged that Martinez and Johnston falsified records to make it appear as if Place had been regularly monitored. Logan’s lawyer, Elizabeth Espinosa Krupa, argued that her client was misled and made to believe that Place was being checked by her co-workers.

Two of Place’s children, Donna Golden and Steve Place, issued a statement calling the verdict “unbelievable.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

Latest News

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
A federal appeals court has thrown out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing...
Court throws out Wyoming doctor’s pill convictions
File - police lights
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
THE GRAND JUNCTION CHAMBER WILL BE HOSTING GOVERNOR POLIS TOMORROW FOR SPECIAL STATE OF THE...
Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks