Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic

FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2021, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, listens. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed  a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATIONWIDE, US. (AP) - Eyes were locked on the Carolina skies Saturday as the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. over the past week drifted over the Atlantic Ocean and was shot down by a fighter jet.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a crowd lining the beach boardwalk cheered as the balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter. The balloon quickly deflated and plummeted to the ocean.

“That’s my Air Force right there, buddy!” a person exclaims just after the missile’s impact, in a video taken by tourist Angela Mosley.

“I came out of the store and looked up and there were fighter jets circling and then the balloon’s there,” Mosley said. “One of the fighter jets gets going fast and gets closer to it, and then we heard a boom and we knew it was gone.”

Mosley said no boats appeared to be in the water beneath the balloon as the wreckage fell, but she said several aircraft arrived soon after. U.S. officials tried to time the operation so they could recover as much debris as possible before it sinks.

The balloon had become a major flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Biden administration had previously hesitated to shoot the balloon because of risks to people on the ground from falling debris.

Software engineer and storm chaser Brian Branch captured photographs of the balloon high above western North Carolina just hours before it was taken out. He could see a payload hanging from the round, white balloon, which officials have said was about the size of three school buses.

“I’m kind of surprised they didn’t shoot it down over Montana,” Branch said.

There had been reports of sightings Saturday in upstate South Carolina, including Greenville and Spartanburg, and suburban Charlotte in North Carolina.

The maneuverable balloon entered the U.S. air defense zone north of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28, crossed into Canadian airspace two days later and then back into the U.S. over northern Idaho on Tuesday, U.S. defense and military officials said. It wasn’t acknowledged by government officials until Thursday, a day after commercial flights were temporarily halted at the airport in Billings, Montana, where people on the ground saw the balloon seemingly loitering high above the city.

China said it was a weather research vessel blown off course, a claim rejected by U.S. officials who said the craft had been over areas of Montana where nuclear missiles are siloed.

In Congress, Republicans pounced on the initial decision not to shoot it down over rural Montana as a sign of weakness on the part of the Biden administration.

But in York County, South Carolina, not far from the North Carolina border, the county sheriff’s office advised against anyone trying to take out the balloon on their own as it passed over the region Saturday morning.

“Don’t try to shoot it!!,” the sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday as the balloon passed over the region at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters). “Your rifle rounds WILL NOT reach it. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets.”

The fascination with the balloon that swept the nation also spawned fake videos that purported to show it being shot down.

Those included an unverified video out of Billings of a “massive explosion” over the city Friday evening, two days after the balloon passed over. The video was picked up and broadcast by Fox News, where Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that he was “monitoring the situation.”

It was viewed millions of times before local officials batted down speculation that a Chinese balloon had been shot down. The city of Billings issued a statement that declared “there have not been any explosions in, around, or across #Montana.”

Another video purported to show the balloon brought down in North Carolina Friday afternoon — about the same time people reported seeing it above Missouri.

By Saturday morning in Polkville, North Carolina, Branch — the storm chaser — said he was able to watch the balloon for about an hour and 15 minutes before it drifted into the path of the sun.

“Nothing around it, nothing barring it and no rednecks in North Carolina shooting at it,” he said. “I let it just pass on by. If it was spinning, if it was a tornado, I would have chased it.”

