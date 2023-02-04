Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies

Mind Springs Health
Mind Springs Health((KKCO/KJCT))
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee.  Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic.  Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official.

Court documents say Megan Navarro and Gary Swenson are in an intimate relationship.  Swenson doesn’t work at the clinic any longer.  But Navarro helps head up women’s treatment programs.

Problems started in October when Swenson ended up behind bars on a domestic violence charge.

Prosecutors say he called Navarro and she then contacted the alleged victim in a parking lot with the intent to have the victim “make it right.”

Documents also say Navarro promised to intervene in a child protective services involving the victim in return for her backing off charges against Swenson.

Investigators claim Navarro urged Swenson to lie about how long he had been employed at Mind Springs in order to get a lower bond.

Administrators call it a serious allegation.

“I think it’s gonna be very disappointing to a lot of people that love and care about her. And so we’re not looking to in any way, pre judge this. People are innocent until proven guilty. And we will suspend Megan pending an investigation, and I’ll make some decisions based on the facts that come to me”  said John M. Sheehan, the Chief Executive Officer.

