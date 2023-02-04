Jury says Musk is not liable for 2018 tweet
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The jury’s unanimous verdict was issued Friday in US District Court in California.
Shareholders sued musk over a tweet he sent out where he said he was thinking about taking his company, Tesla, private and had “funding secured.”
The shareholders argued significant portions of their investments took a hit following the tweet.
The jury, however, ruled the plaintiffs had failed to prove their claims.
Musk did suffer some consequences due to the tweet.
He settled a civil suit with the securities and exchange commission where he and Tesla each had to pay $20 million in fines.
Musk gave up his title as chairman of the company.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.