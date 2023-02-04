Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis.

The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure.

Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4 million to rehabilitate it. “So it’s going be a huge uplift for the airport by having that runway repaired,” said Tom Benton, chair of the regional airport board. “I’m pretty excited about it...so that’s a good deal for the airport.”

Grand Junction Regional Airport is one of many regional airports across the state to receive state support totaling $9.5 million.

