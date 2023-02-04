Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds.

Our Next Weather Maker

Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will arrive with snow overnight Sunday, and the snow will fall Monday morning - potentially affecting the Monday morning drive. This doesn’t appear to be an especially strong storm system, but it’s enough to get our attention. Early signs are the snow will increase between 1 AM and 5 AM Monday and fall through much of Monday morning before fading to an end between 9 AM and noon. The exact timing can change. Exact snow amounts can be somewhat variable, too, but early signs are that get no more than an inch or two for most areas along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose. Higher elevations nearby, including the Grand Mesa, can get up to 2-4 inches of accumulation. Areas of the High Country, including the Elk Mountains, can get up to 6-9 inches of accumulation.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from mid-30s around 6 PM to near 30 by 10 PM, then we’ll cool into the 20s overnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 20 degrees around Montrose, 23 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start cloudy, but the clouds will clear and we’ll turn sunny for the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of This Weekend

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Snow will become possible overnight Sunday, but the day will stay dry beneath the increasing clouds. The morning lows will be near 26 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. The afternoon highs will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

