Xcel Energy costs increase, residents curious where their money is being spent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While Xcel Energy bills have been rising, residents have been wondering where Xcel is spending its money.

Advertising is a big cost, many see ads on tv and hear them on the radio daily. However, Xcel Energy doesn’t seem to have strong competition.

“I’m sure the millions of dollars they spend in a year would offset quite a few winter bills for people that are less fortunate than myself,” said Mike Chadwick, a viewer.

Morgan Young is an ad executive and instructor of advertising at CU Boulder.

“I’ve made some of these ads myself, not for Xcel, but for other companies,” said Young.

Unlike advertising between rival companies, Young believes ads like these are to offset the negative thoughts you might associate with Xcel when the power goes out or your bill skyrockets.

“The reason they’re doing a message like this, is again, this is about corporate responsibility and showing that they understand the needs of the customer, that they’re here as an educational role,” said Young. “It probably does not sit well with the consumer who’s looking a $500 gas bill right now.”

