Blaise Threatt eclipses 1,000 Career Points at CMU

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt made Colorado Mesa University History, during Saturday’s matchup against University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

In a little over a minute, Threatt drove to the basket and finished through traffic for the basket that put him in the CMU 1,000 career points club.

The game then came to a brief stop so Threatt’s teammates and coaches could stop to give the guard a moment of recognition.

Threatt went on to put up 18 points, five assists, and five rebounds in the 83-63 win over UCCS.

Threatt is now the 19th Maverick to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

The most recent Mavs to cross the 1,000 mark prior to Threatt were former guards Connor Nichols and C.J. Davis.

The most likely Mav to get to 1,000 will be Threatt’s teammate, Redshirt Sophomore Guard Trevor Baskin, who is currently at 898 career points. If he can become the 20th Mav to reach 1,000 points, he would be joining his father, Jon Baskin CMU’s all-time leading scorer, in the 1,000-point club.

Threatt, Baskin, and the rest of the Mavs team will be on the road in Golden, CO next weekend taking on Colorado School of Mines Friday, then traveling to a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference showdown with Metropolitan State University of Denver Saturday.

