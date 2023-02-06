2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store

Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.(Pexels)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV/Gray News) – Two abducted children who were missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a grocery store in Florida Wednesday.

Officers with the High Springs Police Department said found a missing 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping in a Winn-Dixie grocery store with disguised identities on Feb. 1.

Kristi Gilley was arrested on an out-of-state kidnapping warrant, according to police.

Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay...
Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.(High Springs Police Department)

Authorities said the children had been missing since March 15, 2022. They were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family.

They were found when police conducted a routine vehicle tag check and discovered the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers
A boy was rescued from earthquake rubble in Qatma, Syria, after a deadly earthquake struck...
Boy pulled from earthquake rubble
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood