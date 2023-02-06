Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Brian Cohee II, the now-convicted killer of 69-year-old Grand Junction man Warren Barnes, has been sentenced.

Cohee was convicted Friday, Feb. 3, and sentenced Monday morning.

The KKCO crew in the courtroom reported that the jury rendered guilty counts of first degree murder on Friday, bringing with it a mandatory life sentence for the 21-year-old.

Cohee was also found guilty of two counts of tampering with a dead body, and of tampering with evidence.

Barnes’ family members were present in the courtroom as the verdict was read. Observers say they saw Cohee smiling and relaxed before the verdict was returned.

Read more of our coverage on the trial of Brian Cohee II:

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.