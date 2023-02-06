CMU’s DeGeorge gets 300th career win as a Head Coach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike DeGeorge earned his 300th wins of his head coaching career, during the Mavericks 83-63 win over University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

DeGeorge also earned his 100th career win as CMU Head Coach this season.

Before CMU, DeGeorge served as head coach at Rhodes College, Eureka College and Cornell College.

The win against UCCS was the stage of a couple Maverick milestones. On top of DeGeorge’s 300th win, Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt surpassed 1000 career points at CMU less than two minutes.

The DeGeorge lead Mavericks have a big weekend coming up. They will be taking on two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents that beat them at the beginning of the season in Colorado School of Mines and Metropolitan State University of Denver.

