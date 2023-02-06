County wants out of pool business; discussions circulate about Orchard Mesa Pool

The school district is willing to transfer the land, pool and gym to the county, but the county wants out of the pool business.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New emails from the county have clarified their position with the Orchard Mesa Pool.

Previously, the school district was willing to transfer the land, pool and gym to the city and county.

However, the county wants out of the pool business.

In an email, Commissioner Janet Rowland said she was talking to one of several privately owned health clubs in town with pools to see if they are willing to offer pool-only passes at a reduced rate.

She continued to say that with 108 daily users, she doesn’t see this as a huge problem to be solved.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Latest News

Heating homes is becoming more and more expensive, and Governor Jared Polis is hoping to reduce...
Governor Polis fights for lower energy costs in Colorado
Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach
Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach
School lunch stock image
Schools aim to make meals healthier for students
Family Pleads for Remains Stolen Inside UHAUL
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul