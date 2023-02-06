Man detained after argument in plaza near Cruisers Bar

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man was detained after an argument broke out in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an altercation involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.

Officers contacted and detained the man suspected of pointing a gun at another person. George Granzella, 60, was charged with the following:

Felony Menacing

Prohibited Use of Weapons

Driving Under the Influence

Granzella was booked in the Mesa County Detention Facility. The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no further information at this time.

