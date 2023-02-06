Schools aim to make meals healthier for students

By Kaia Hofmeister
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Department of Agriculture is aiming to make school breakfasts and lunches healthier for students.

The agency has unveiled new proposed guidelines that would reduce sugar and sodium in foods served in school cafeterias.

The proposed changes will happen gradually over time.

By next year, schools would begin phasing out refined grains in favor of whole grains.

By 2025, sugar in sweetened yogurts, muffins, cereals and chocolate milk would be reduced, and sodium cut by 10%.

The sugars and sodium limit would be reduced further in following years. The USDA also plans to invest $100 million to help cafeterias update their kitchens.

