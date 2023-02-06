Study: American debt tops $16 trillion, average debt load reaches $165K per household

Credit card debt grew 28% over the last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new NerdWallet study, Americans are falling further into debt as the typical US household owes roughly $165,000 each, about 8% more debt than they did the previous year.

Personal finance expert Sara Rathner with NerdWallet said mortgages make up a big portion of the debt.

“If you were to break that apart and just look at credit card debt,” Rathner said. “Households with revolving credit card debt owe about $7,500, which is up about 28% from last year.”

She said the end of pandemic aid combined with higher prices and higher interest rates has consumers relying more on credit cards.

According to Rathner, now is an excellent time to try and make your debt less expensive: especially high interest credit card debt.  

Rathner shared several tips to help tackle the bigger debt load:

  • Consider using balance transfer offers with a lower interest rate
  • Look for cards that offer zero interest rates for a promotional period of 12 months or longer
  • Personal loans may have lower interest rates than your credit cards
  • Try to delay big purchases if possible until your debt load is lower

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Latest News

Exclusive video shows mailbox being blown up in Tillmans Corner
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff
Heating homes is becoming more and more expensive, and Governor Jared Polis is hoping to reduce...
Governor Polis fights for lower energy costs in Colorado
Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach
Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case