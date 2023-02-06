Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.

Tonight, Grand Junction has the best chance of receiving snowfall from the next snowmaker around midnight hours. As the snowmaker pushes southward throughout Monday, a cold front will trail right behind it. During the morning hours, Delta and Montrose will have the best chance of getting snowfall, whereas Grand Junction will sit under overcast skies. For the San Juans and the High Country, snowfall will occur throughout the day, bringing on and off snowfall. By the evening hours, most of the snowmakers will push towards the Southern portion of the state near Alamosa and along the Front Range.

Temperatures will fall again with the passing cold front, and many locations could see ten to twenty-degree temperatures drop from Sunday into Monday. Grand Junction and Montrose will sit back into the lower 40s.

By Tuesday, January 7, most snowmakers will push out of the state as it moves into New Mexico. Snowfall total accumulations will vary by location, with ranges in Grand Junction at a trace of one inch while Delta and Montrose will sit around two to four. In the San Juans, areas will also look at two to four or four to six, and these accumulations will carry over to places in the High Country.

Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose on Tuesday will fall into the upper thirties and rise between the lower forties to upper thirties for the remainder of the workweek. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. By Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will start to warm again. Grand Junction, by the weekend, will sit in the upper fourites, whereas Montrose will be in the mid-fourites.

