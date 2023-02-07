Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing

Mesa County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of 59-year-old Steve Tevis.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of 59-year-old Steve Tevis.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tevis was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt and khaki pants. He may also have a black jacket with him.

The MCSO described Tevis as a white male, 5′10″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies ask anyone who has seen him or has information to call 911 immediately.

