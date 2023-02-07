WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.” (CNN, YORK REGIONAL POLICE, CHP-TRACY, WA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:10 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CNN) - Police say a pair of suspects took a speeding car on a ride through a closed Canadian shopping mall in order to pull off a heist.

The car was caught on camera around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday smashing through the Toronto mall’s entrance and careening through the shopping center.

Police say at some point, the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store before continuing on and smashing through an exit on the other end of the mall.

Police are calling this madcap, action movie-style incident “an audacious crime.”

Authorities have since recovered the car, which had reportedly been stolen, but are still looking for the culprits.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
Surveillance video shows multiple students running out of a Boston playground where...
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death

Latest News

Officials say the suspect, who was on probation, is a convicted sex offender.
Man arrested after missing teen allegedly found in his home
Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.”
Take a look: Robbery suspects drive car through shopping mall
A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a...
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing death of 13-year-old cheerleader
A small earthquake in western New York jolted people awake but apparently caused no significant...
3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles western New York