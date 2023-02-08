Brief snow possible Wednesday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, but clouds will build and a chance for snow sneaks into the forecast after dark.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday evening. It isn’t likely to be a powerful, high-impact storm system. In fact, it’s more likely to be just the opposite. For some of us, it may even be a dud. What we’re tracking is a storm system that is tracking inland over the Interior Pacific Northwest tonight.

Local Influence

The biggest part of the snow associated with this system will pass east of us. The tail of it will clip the Western Slope after about 6-7 PM Wednesday evening. Spotty snow will exit our area by around midnight. Accumulation for most areas will be limited to a dusting along Highway 50, and that’s for the areas along Highway 50 that actually get any snow at all. Higher terrain on either side of Highway 50, including the Grand Mesa, can get an inch or two of snow. The biggest accumulation will be in the Elk and Gore Mountains, and even that will only be about 2-4 inches. Some local variation higher or lower is possible, of course.

After the Snow

The snow will end well before sunrise on Thursday. Clouds will quickly exit, and the weekend will end with sunshine. Temperatures will be near or just below the normal high of 43 degrees until this weekend. Clouds will increase, setting up a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be dry beneath the clouds, and we’ll be unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be closing in on 50 degrees. Longer-range outlooks and trends strongly favor below-normal temperatures for at least the next two weeks.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. We’ll cool from upper 30s around 6 PM to near freezing by 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 26 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start sunny. Clouds will increase after noon, and spotty areas of snow are possible after dark. High temperatures will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.