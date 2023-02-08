CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership

Red Rocks Auto Group still under investigation by the state
By KKCO Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado state officials denied our 11 News information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership.

Here’s the email we received.

Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group of two complaints. But, in the same email, officials confirmed they are investigation new consumer complaints.

Sources say the complaints focus on questionable business practices.

The Colorado Department of Revenue confirmed the Auto Industry Enforcement Division closed two consumer complaints made last year. Officials say they thoroughly investigated and found no violations. Workers closed one complaint January 4, 2023 and the other January 10, 2023.

We’ll keep an eye on what happens next.

