Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats

Alert from Delta County officials
Alert from Delta County officials(Photo courtesy: Delta County Government)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delta, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.

Sheriff Mark Taylor said tonight’s meeting is scheduled to address things such as land use codes, which he said has been a point of contention in the community.

Taylor said there have been no threats made against anyone specifically, but out of an abundance of caution the public meeting was moved online and Delta County staff members were sent home for the day.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have any information about the potential threats to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-874-2015, 911, or the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2000.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children

Latest News

President Joe Biden grins during his State of the Union address as Vice President Kamala Harris...
Pres. Biden’s State of the Union: “There is no reason we can’t work together”
Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa
Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa
The wheels of a cement truck lie upended after an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023.
Left lane closed west and eastbound on I-70
rhpotw
Roice-Hurst pet of the week