Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats

Delta, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.

Sheriff Mark Taylor said tonight’s meeting is scheduled to address things such as land use codes, which he said has been a point of contention in the community.

Taylor said there have been no threats made against anyone specifically, but out of an abundance of caution the public meeting was moved online and Delta County staff members were sent home for the day.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have any information about the potential threats to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-874-2015, 911, or the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2000.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.