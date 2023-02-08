Left lane closed west and eastbound on I-70

Interstate 70 is partially closed.
Interstate 70 is partially closed.(SounderBruce / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that a crash has closed the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-70, near mile marker 54. The right lane is still open to traffic.

Witnesses say the crash may have been due to a cement truck. A KKCO crew is on the way.

Colorado road conditions can be checked by visiting the CDOT’s COTrip website.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children

Latest News

rhpotw
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
This is a generic image of CPR training. Change caption before publishing.
Colorado senate passes bill to teach CPR in schools
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership