Pres. Biden’s State of the Union: “There is no reason we can’t work together”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KKCO) - In his second State of the Union address, President Joe Biden touted the accomplishments from his first two years in office and laid out his vision for the future.

The President appeared energized and provoked strong reactions in the room, including multiple standing ovations from both sides, as well as jeers and heckling from some Republicans.

Stepping into a Republican-controlled House, the President pushed for an air of cooperation. “Speaker, I don’t want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working together,” said Biden, speaking to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Biden aimed his address at bridging partisan divides after years of extreme division. “There is no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well,” said the President.

Seeking to persuade inflation-weary Americans that the economy is strong, Biden said, “With the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs — more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years.”

President Joe Biden grins during his State of the Union address as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy applaud on Feb. 7, 2023. (The White House)

His pitch to the American public comes as recent polls show most voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction, and Biden is trying to convince them otherwise. Showcasing his legislative accomplishments from pandemic recovery to infrastructure, the President said, “We’ve been sent here to finish the job.”

President Biden also vowed to stand up to the People’s Republic of China, with controversy over the spy balloon that crossed over the country last week straining an already tense and complex relationship. “If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country, and we did,” said Biden.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaching the one-year mark, the president pledged continued support “as long as it takes.”

The Ukrainian ambassador was also an honored guest of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and sat alongside the parents of Tyre Nichols, advocating for police reform after their son’s brutal beating at the hands of law enforcement. “When police officers or police departments violate the public’s trust, they must be held accountable,” said the President.

Republicans have repeatedly hammered the President over crime, border crossings, and the state of the economy, but Biden is maintaining a spirit of optimism as he eyes a bid for re-election in 2024.

President Biden is set to take his State of the Union message on the road over the next few days. The first stop on his tour is the battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday before heading south to Florida.

