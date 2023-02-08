Roice-Hurst pet of the week

rhpotw
rhpotw(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Rosco!

Rosco is an adorable Pitbull mix who is 4 years old. He is very sweet and has a lot of love to give. During his time at the studio, he showed multiple tricks he can do like sitting and giving his paw. Roice-Hurst says he loves to play outside with his buddy, Rocco. He has plenty of energy to get out everyday and is looking for a home with kids, young, or older adults.

If you would like to know more about Rosco, you can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

Latest News

This is a generic image of CPR training. Change caption before publishing.
Colorado senate passes bill to teach CPR in schools
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
A UTAH-BASED NON-PROFIT WANTS TO HELP PARENTS BE THE FIRST LINE OF DEFENSE IN WHAT THEY CALL...
Non-profit donates grants for students