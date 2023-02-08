Where Xcel makes its profit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Xcel does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home, executives say. The cost of fuel is passed on to the consumer, dollar-for-dollar.

So, where does the company make a profit? Xcel customers like Tom from Tinmath reached out because he wanted to know the answer to that exact question.

“From preparing the infrastructure, to delivering the gas, to buying the product, there is nothing that is coming out of their pocket as far as doing business. It seems to be all profit,” said Tom.

Here’s the explanation provided by Xcel, as reported by 9News.

It’s important for our customers to have a financially healthy energy company. We are a capital-intensive industry and our investments in infrastructure are critical to our ability to provide safe, reliable and clean service for our customers. These investments are in the power plants, solar and wind facilities, transmission and distribution lines as well as natural gas pipelines that support our customers’ daily energy needs. We profit on this invested capital at a rate that is much lower than the average returns in other industries. Over the long term these investments enable us to reduce costs to our customers and communities, lower emissions and create a cleaner, greener economy in the areas we serve. We’re able to build, maintain and enhance this energy system with the profits we earn, and a financially healthy energy company is critical to attracting investors. To your question, shareholders have invested approximately $10 billion to finance our Colorado investments and we offer a reasonable return on that investment. In 2022, investors earned about 8.23% return on their investments in our Colorado operations – as mentioned – significantly lower than the average 16% return across all industries. Customer bills reflect the cost of providing service to them. This includes ongoing operating expenses such as fuel/natural gas, labor, equipment and maintenance. As you know, we pass our natural gas expense through to customers without markup or profit. The entire process is transparent. Everything we do is subject to oversight by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and the public – customers and stakeholders – have a say in it. As always, we welcome the public engagement.

Mineral and Energy Economy Program Lead Ian Lange says Xcel invests in its own projects because that’s the only place the company is allowed to make profits. “They’ll spend something like $10 million to build a solar facility, the [Public Utilities Commission] allows them to earn a rate of return above that $10 million.”

Xcel explains that its rate of return for Colorado investors last year was 8.3 percent, which was the lowest return from all eight states it services. However, that return is guaranteed. When the PUC approves gas and electric rates, it approves them with buffer room for profit.

