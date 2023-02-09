Boulder man gets 2.5 years for COVID fraud

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - One Colorado man will be spending the next couple of years behind bars after stealing more than half a million dollars from programs meant to support small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russel Bryan Lester, a 41-year-old Boulder man, was sentenced to 30 months of prison for taking money from pandemic relief funds by filing false applications. Lester was also ordered to pay restitution of $584,851.75, say authorities.

According to court documents, Lester submitted a series of false statements to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Paycheck Protection Program loans, and unemployment money from the state. Law enforcement says that Lester received over half a million dollars in just COVID relief funds.

“This defendant took funds intended as a lifeline for struggling businesses and used them for his personal piggy bank. In the process, he concocted a whole set of lies and brought others into his crime,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “We thank our partners at the FBI and SBA for their continuing work to hold accountable criminals who try to cheat the system.”

Lester pleaded guilty in November of 2020.

