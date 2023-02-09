Xcel’s hedging practice could save you money, or make you overpay

The energy company says it hedges to save money, but the practice risks consumer’s money too
The energy company says it hedges to save money, but the practice risks consumer’s money too
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you use Xcel’s natural gas to heat your home, you just placed a bet on next winter’s energy bills that you probably don’t know about, and Xcel made that bet with your money.

If the energy company is right, you and everyone else who uses Xcel will save money next year. If Xcel turns out to be wrong, however, you could end up overpaying.

Xcel “hedges” its gas, a business practice where it stockpiles gas during cheap periods to prepare for price spikes. Xcel Colorado President Robert said, “We hedge about 50 percent of our gas needs so that we can limit the amount that we have to purchase in the spot market.”

Simply put, Xcel says that the more the company hedges, the more the company is protected when the cost of gas skyrockets like it did in February of 2021. Otherwise, it’s forced to buy at the price gas is selling for in the moment.

If the cost of gas drops when demand increases, however, it means consumers overpaid and lost money on Xcel’s bet. “Every gas utility in the state would tell you it’s a reliability resource first and an economic resource second,” said Public Utilities Commission Chief Erin O’Neill.

However, the public does not get to see much. The plan Xcel released is heavily redacted. “For an average ratepayer to be able to determine whether or not they have faith in the program that’s implemented or being requested, it’s very, very difficult to do without being able to see any of the actual data,” said Oil & Gas Attorney Bresee Carlson. “In a regulated utilities market, there is no reason to have secrecy from the consumer.”

The cost of natural gas right now is low, sitting at about $2.40 per million BTUs. In short, it costs about $2.40 to raise the temperature of a pound of water by one degree if you’re buying the gas directly right now.

O’Neill says that Xcel can only store so much for so long, and Xcel needs to burn through its reserves before the end of winter before it can start planning for next winter.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
A bicyclist has died after being intentionally struck by a vehicle and then stabbed along the...
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death

Latest News

The wheels of a cement truck lie upended after an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023.
I-70 cement truck crash possibly caused by several factors, says State Patrol
We have Michelle Trujillo with us. She's a manager at Mesa County Public Health, and she's...
Mesa County Health sheds light on SNAP reduction
You placed a bet on next winter's energy bills today.
Xcel’s hedging practice could save you money, or make you overpay
ON MONDAY WE DOVE INTO EMAILS BETWEEN GRAND JUNCTION MAYOR ANNA STOUT…COUNTY COMMISSIONER JANET...
County Commissioner gives response to Orchard Mesa Pool negotiations