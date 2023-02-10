Colorado Mesa University Mavericks start another baseball season

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University (CMU) held its first baseball game of the season on Thursday, February 9, at The Diamond field at CMU. The players and coach were excited to return for another season.

The number fifteen CMU Mavericks went against number thirty-eight Azusa Pacific on their home turf in the four-game series. The Mavericks (Mavs) were able to clinch a victory with a final score of nine to five. But, just like in any game, mistakes are made, and the team looks to improve. “We had a couple of base running mistakes I felt, you know, we’ll address that. And, you know, we always say you got to break a few eggs and make an omelet. So there were a few mistakes; we’ll clear up some defensive things. And as I mentioned, to base running things, you know, and other than that, Canon’s one bad inning was a result of him getting behind in the count,” said Chris Hanks, head coach for the CMU Mavericks baseball team.

When asked what the team plans on doing differently this year compared to previous years, Hanks mentioned that in the past couple of years, the team was a power-hitting team, and compared to this year, they are better with speed.

The Mavs are looking to get back to the fundamental parts of what made the team successful in the past. They have gone to the World Series four times and are looking to add another year.

