Mesa County Health sheds light on SNAP reduction

Mesa County Public Health manager talks about the changes in the SNAP benefits amounts.
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic households have received extra Supplement Nutrition Assistance Programs benefits. Starting the week of February 19th, those households will receive their last emergency allotment.

In March, households who received those extra benefits will see their emergency allotment return back to their normal pre-Covid amount.

The average reduction in benefit that households are expected to see is about $90 per person per month.

If you would like to know more about your snap benefits, how it will impact you, and how can you prepare for the change, you may contact Mesa County Public Health at 970-248-6900.

