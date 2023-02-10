Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton’s Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup.

One company has carved out a niche in Colorado cleaning up meth contaminated buildings. Peter Riley, owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, cleans everything from homes to hospitals.

“This is day four for us on this job, and its only part of the property that we had to deal with. Single family houses usually could take us from seven to 14 days, to 21 days, depending on if the attic’s involved or the crawlspace is involved. If it has textured ceilings, it can go even longer, and that’s just the initial cleaning,” said Riley.

Crews like Riley’s have to clean out debris left behind, vacuum, and clean the walls and floors too. When they finish, there’s usually another job that’s likely been pending for weeks.

“We’re pretty busy. We’re usually two to six weeks out on just residential,” said Riley.

Riley originally started Crystal Clean Decontamination for biohazard jobs, but he says he hasn’t seen one unrelated to meth in a long time. “We pretty much haven’t done a biohazard job in four or five years that wasn’t associated with a meth decontamination.”

He thinks addiction and awareness are contributing to his workload, because more testing means more work for him and his team.

In recent years, Riley and his crew have started carrying Narcan with them. He said they’re all trained on using it and have to be careful when they decontaminate a space, even with protective gear on.

