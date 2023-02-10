Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose Regional Health rolled out a new student loan repayment plan for eligible employees last month. The new repayment program allows eligible full-time caregivers to participate.

The hospital said it is working to attract more caregivers, which is part of the reasoning behind the program. Eligible employees who want to participate will need to apply for the program and provide proof of current debt.

The total cost of the program is expected to reach over $100 thousand in 2023. Employees of the hospital were able to apply beginning at the end of January.

