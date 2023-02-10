Police seeking construction site thieves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to track down two people in connection to a burglary at a construction site.

Two men are accused of trespassing on a construction site in the 600 block of 26 ½ Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.

Police say they stole a number of items, with a total loss of more than $3,400.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to call the GJPD or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County.

