Police seeking construction site thieves

The GJPD is seeking information on a construction site burglary.
The GJPD is seeking information on a construction site burglary.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to track down two people in connection to a burglary at a construction site.

Two men are accused of trespassing on a construction site in the 600 block of 26 ½ Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.

Police say they stole a number of items, with a total loss of more than $3,400.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to call the GJPD or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Mind Springs Health
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies

Latest News

Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans
Montrose Regional Health launches program to repay employee student loans
Meth crystals.
Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common
Grand Valley Power increasing rates
Grand Valley Power increasing rates soon
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at...
CMU President John Marshall attends State of the Union Address