‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly

North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A police department in North Carolina says one of its police dogs has died.

The Monroe Police Department reports a K-9 named Kilo died unexpectedly Thursday night.

According to WBTV, Kilo’s handler, Officer Bricesen Burton, took him to Carolina Veterinary Specialists following an unspecified medical emergency, but he died at the vet’s office.

“We’re saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K-9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K-9 officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said.

The police department said Kilo, a German shepherd, was a multi-purpose canine who assisted in drug detection, apprehension, security and other functions.

Authorities said Kilo was a valued member of the Monroe Police Department Special Response Team.

Kilo was 1 year and 11 months old. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

