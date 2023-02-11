Avian flu threatens animals in Colorado

Avian Flu has been linked to killing a black bear and a mountain lion in Colorado.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The avian flu remains a threat to wild and domestic birds across the country, but now it targets a new species.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of the avian flu in a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion.

The black bear was found in Huerfano County, near Trinidad, and was affected by the disease in October. The bear had to be euthanized.

A skunk in Weld County, near Greeley, tested positive in November.

The mountain lion also tested positive and died in Gunnison County.

The new strand of avian flu is highly pathogenic and has killed thousands of wild birds. It was initially confirmed in Colorado in geese, in March of 2022

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children

Latest News

THE WEEKLY DROUGHT MONITOR IS OUT.
Powell struggles despite above average snowpack
Moab is known for its unique landscape and extraordinary outdoor activities. Image from Arches...
Moab teen slips, dies in hiking accident
Colorado State Patrol Corporal Jordan Horan writing a ticket
Traffic Enforcement Operation with Grand Valley law enforcement officers
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Traffic Enforcement
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Traffic Enforcement