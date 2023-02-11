Avian flu threatens animals in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The avian flu remains a threat to wild and domestic birds across the country, but now it targets a new species.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of the avian flu in a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion.

The black bear was found in Huerfano County, near Trinidad, and was affected by the disease in October. The bear had to be euthanized.

A skunk in Weld County, near Greeley, tested positive in November.

The mountain lion also tested positive and died in Gunnison County.

The new strand of avian flu is highly pathogenic and has killed thousands of wild birds. It was initially confirmed in Colorado in geese, in March of 2022

