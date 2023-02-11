Moab teen slips, dies in hiking accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Moab City Police Department announced the death of a local teen from a hiking incident.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2023, a group of friends were hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area.

One of the hikers, a 17-year-old girl, slipped on a cliff’s edge and fell approximately 30 feet. The group of friends tried to reach the victim but could not find a safe way to do so.

The Moab Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Fire and EMS all responded to the incident. Search and Rescue personnel, along with Fire and EMS, used harnesses and ropes to rappel down to the victim.

She was declared dead on scene from the fall.

Rescuers worked quickly to recover her body over the following two hours.

No further information has been released.

