Powell struggles despite above average snowpack

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Above average snowfall has left a majority of the state drought free, and the rest of the state in moderate drought.

While snowpack across Colorado’s river basins is above average, it still isn’t enough to solve the problems at Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Hydrologists estimate that it would take approximately 15 years of “above average” snowpack to fill Lake Powell back up to peak levels.

