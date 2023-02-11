Your 2022 TABOR checks will not be taxed, says IRS

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The IRS won’t be taxing your TABOR returns from 2022, according to a press release Friday.

The IRS announced that Colorado’s TABOR refunds, along with similar programs in 20 other states, will not be taxed. Citing a review, the IRS determined that payments related to general welfare and disaster relief will not be taxed.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet released a statement on the decision, and said, “The last think Colorado families need right now is a $400 million tax increase. I’m relieved that the IRS heeded our call and won’t tax Coloradans’ TABOR payments this year. The week-long uncertainty about whether the IRS was going to tax state refunds was a disaster. As chair of the Senate’s subcommittee on IRS oversight, I will demand answers for why the IRS explored this radical change, and why this took place in the middle of filing season. And as the IRS looks to the 2023 tax year, I will continue to fight to keep TABOR tax-free.”

Governor Jared Polis also released a statement, and said, “We, like millions of Coloradans, are breathing a sigh of relief that the IRS and federal government have stepped away from taxing our refunds this year. This ultimately is the best outcome for families and individuals and we will continue seeking out more ways to save people money. I will continue fighting to maintain this precedent that refunds under TABOR should never be taxed.”

Colorado Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino issued a statement in the same release as Gov. Polis, saying, “We appreciate the outcome of this decision and will continue to advocate that TABOR refunds are not taxable for the hardworking people of Colorado.”

Congressman Joe Neguse released a statement as well, and said, “For thirty years TABOR revenue payments have rightfully made their way to Colorado families without any issues from the IRS. I am grateful the agency has heeded my call, joined by my colleagues, to ensure that it stays that way and that these payments will not be taxed.”

Senator John Hickenlooper and Representative Lauren Boebert have not provided statements at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.