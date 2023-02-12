Colorado teacher shortage

Colorado teacher shortage
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The teacher shortage has been an issue for well over 30 years.

The State Department of Education can cite issues by year; in 1997 they specified a shortage of special education and math teachers.

In 2017, the Colorado’s Department of Education said talks with state lawmakers really became serious, including setting aside money for recruitment and providing stipends during training.

Another solution involves the price of training. The State Department of Education acknowledged that salaries are low, so it hopes that incentives to lower the cost of getting into the profession may help.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children

Latest News

The Colorado State Patrol is encouraging drivers to slow down and pay attention while driving.
DUI Ride-along to discuss safe driving
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
Club Q shooter visited the night before the shooting
The Lakewood police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a...
7 suspects arrested related to Colorado Springs mall shooting
A former Colorado representative pleaded guilty for several things, including lying about her...
Former Colorado representative pleads guilty