Colorado teacher shortage

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The teacher shortage has been an issue for well over 30 years.

The State Department of Education can cite issues by year; in 1997 they specified a shortage of special education and math teachers.

In 2017, the Colorado’s Department of Education said talks with state lawmakers really became serious, including setting aside money for recruitment and providing stipends during training.

Another solution involves the price of training. The State Department of Education acknowledged that salaries are low, so it hopes that incentives to lower the cost of getting into the profession may help.

