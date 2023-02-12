Law enforcement announces their endorsement for city council

Local law enforcement has endorsed Cody Kennedy for city council.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local law enforcement has announced their endorsement of Cody Kennedy for the Grand Junction city council.

Kennedy was previously involved with the Grand Junction Police Department for nearly two decades.

He is also a small business owner and a current board member of the Crime Stoppers of Mesa County.

