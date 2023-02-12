Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday, the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Police said 12 people were injured by gunfire inside the Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue on Jan. 22.

According to police, Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, have been arrested. Police said Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

According to arrest documents, police said they believe in total four men were responsible for the shooting at Dior Bar and Lounge. Two of them were the actual shooters and the other two were accomplices.

Arrest documents reveal surveillance video showed all four men entering the club. Two of the men leave then return to the patio and allegedly slip guns under the fenced area of the club. That’s when the two gunmen allegedly open fire towards the stage in what police are calling a “targeted attack,” according to officials.

Arrest documents say police were able to compare surveillance video to the Instagram profiles of the two men. Police also learned the guns used in this shooting were also allegedly used in a previous shooting in St. James Parish.

Police said the arrests came after Baton Rouge police detectives, as well as St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives and deputies, executed multiple search warrants on Friday.

Two suspects are still at large, police said.

