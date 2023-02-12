Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting

The Lakewood Police are searching for seven suspects that are believed to be involved in a Colorado Mills Mall shooting.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKCO) - Seven suspects are currently at large in connection to a shooting that took place at Colorado Mills Mall.

On Jan. 28, reports were made of gunshots outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Lakewood Police Department believe there are two groups involved. Both groups were caught on camera.

The first group consisted of three men dressed in all black. The second group shows three men and one woman in a white SUV.

LPD says shots rang out at the white SUV and the members in the white SUV shot back.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children

Latest News

Cody Kennedy has been endorsed for city council by local law enforcement.
Law enforcement announces their endorsement for city council
Teacher shortage across the country
Colorado teacher shortage
The Colorado State Patrol is encouraging drivers to slow down and pay attention while driving.
DUI Ride-along to discuss safe driving
A new timeline is revealed pertaining to the Club Q shooting, showing that the shooter went to...
Club Q shooter visited the night before the shooting