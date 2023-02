GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former Colorado state representative lied about her place of residence in an effort to run for reelection in a more favorable district.

State Rep. Tracey Bennet pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant and perjury.

She faces two years probation and over 100 hours of community service.

