Businesses and offices close for Presidents Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several businesses and offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in observance of Presidents Day.

This closure includes:

All Mesa County Libraries. Libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18 as well.

Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, IT, Surveyor, Treasurer (544 Rood Ave.)

Clerk & Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (200 S. Spruce St.)

District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Center (125 N. Spruce St.)

Department of Human Services (510 29 1/2 Road)

Facilities and Fairgrounds (2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road)

Public Works, Building, and Planning (971 Coffman Road & 200 S. Spruce St.)

Regional Transportation Planning Office (525 S. 6th St.)

Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (215 Rice St.)

Solid Waste Campus: Composting, Hazardous Waste and Transfer Stations (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Tri-River Area CSU Extension (2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)Workforce Center (512 29 1/2 Road)

Alternate Hours:

Animal Services (971A Coffman Road) will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This closure does NOT include:

Coroner’s Office

Criminal Justice Services (all locations)

Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (525 S. 6th St.)

Mesa County Landfill (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)

Sheriff’s Office emergency services (215 Rice St.)

