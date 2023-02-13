Businesses and offices close for Presidents Day
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several businesses and offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in observance of Presidents Day.
This closure includes:
- All Mesa County Libraries. Libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18 as well.
- Administration, Assessor, County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, IT, Surveyor, Treasurer (544 Rood Ave.)
- Clerk & Recorder: Motor Vehicle (all locations), Recording, Elections, Clerk to the Board (200 S. Spruce St.)
- District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Center (125 N. Spruce St.)
- Department of Human Services (510 29 1/2 Road)
- Facilities and Fairgrounds (2785 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road)
- Public Works, Building, and Planning (971 Coffman Road & 200 S. Spruce St.)
- Regional Transportation Planning Office (525 S. 6th St.)
- Sheriff’s Office: Records and Civil Divisions (215 Rice St.)
- Solid Waste Campus: Composting, Hazardous Waste and Transfer Stations (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Tri-River Area CSU Extension (2775 U.S. Hwy. 50)Workforce Center (512 29 1/2 Road)
Alternate Hours:
- Animal Services (971A Coffman Road) will be open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
This closure does NOT include:
- Coroner’s Office
- Criminal Justice Services (all locations)
- Grand Valley Transit fixed and paratransit services (525 S. 6th St.)
- Mesa County Landfill (3071 U.S. Hwy. 50)
- Sheriff’s Office emergency services (215 Rice St.)
