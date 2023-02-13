Familiar Faces in Super Bowl LVII

By Garrett Brown
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There are a couple participants on both teams who may be familiar to Western Colorado natives.

The lone player on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles rosters with “Colorado” in the name of their college alma mater is Philadelphia Linebacker Davion Taylor who Played for the University of Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

While that does it for players who played their college ball in Colorado there is pretty good representation just west of the state border.

For Philadelphia, Safety Marquise Blair, Wide Receiver Britain Covey and Cornerback Javelin Guidry all played for the University of Utah Utes. Philadelphia Guard Sua Opeta also played in Utah at Weber State.

Kansas City has two former Brigham Young University Cougars, Safety Zayne Anderson and Tight End Bushman.

The college with the most players in the game is University of Oklahoma at eight players.



