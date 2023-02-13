Fruita’s new space for ‘creative professionals and professional creatives’ opens

A new space for artists and creatives has opened in Fruita.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) – A new space for retail, studio art, and creative professionals opened its doors over the weekend, following a conversion of the 13 thousand square foot building.

The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace, or FARM, celebrated its grand opening with a two day celebration, featuring open studio experiences, creative workshops, live music, activities for kids, and more.

The FARM is meant to both serve as a private creative working space and as a marketplace for art and outdoor recreation.

At its core, however, its co-founder says it is a foundation for community building. “I see this as a sort of seed or precipitant for artists to come together into a new community,” said co-founder Gavin Brooke. “We have a saying that we share the group of partners here.”

The studio space also includes space for fine arts, textile art, photographers, and a yoga studio.

The FARM is located at 160 S. Park Square in Fruita, Colo.

