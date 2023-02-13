Multiple rounds of snow on the way, some heavy at times

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a sunny and pleasant weekend, business is going to start picking up once again across the Western Slope through the opening half of the work week. Two different disturbances will bring multiple rounds of snow to the region, and some of that snow could fall quite heavily at times. A First Alert Weather Day will likely be necessary for Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Disturbance: Monday

An upper-level low located over southern California, southwestern Arizona, and far northwestern Mexico this morning will track east-northeast close to the Western Slope through the day today. Moisture from that upper-level low is already bringing some snow to the central and southern portions of the region, mostly over the San Juan Mountains. Clouds will continue to increase through the morning across much of the rest of the Western Slope, then scattered mountain snow and valley rain will continue to come down mostly south of Interstate 70 into the afternoon. Grand Junction will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and a few snowflakes this afternoon, while Delta, Montrose, and locations farther south into the San Juan Mountains will see a much higher chance of rain and snow. We’ll start to dry out through the evening and overnight hours, but a few pockets of snow could continue to persist into the overnight hours.

Second Disturbance: Tuesday and Wednesday

A much stronger system drops down from the Pacific Northwest overnight tonight and begins to enter the Western Slope early Tuesday morning. Some snow from the previous night will still be lingering in the higher elevations, then snow increases in both coverage and intensity across the entire Western Slope by the middle of Tuesday afternoon. Widespread snow continues across the region through the rest of the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday evening, and there could be some heavy pockets of snow in multiple locations as well. Snow becomes a little more scattered once again Tuesday night, but there will still be quite a bit of snow coming down across the region. Snow coverage increases once again through much of the day on Wednesday, and we could once again see multiple pockets of heavier snow coming down as well. Snow will finally start to wind down Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as that system heads over the Continental Divide and over the central Plains.

Expected Snowfall Totals

The highest snowfall totals will mostly be located over the San Juan Mountains, where 2 feet or more of snow is possible through Thursday morning. The snow will come down in two different waves, with the most snow falling on Tuesday and Wednesday. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible just about everywhere around the Western Slope, with forecast totals increasing as you head southeast toward the San Juan Mountains. 4 to 6 inches will be possible in Cortez, Delta, Parachute, and Vail. Nucla, Paonia, Crested Butte, Aspen, and potentially even Montrose could see 6 to 9 inches of snow, but smaller snowfall amounts are possible in the valleys. Around a foot of snow is possible in Dove Creek, Durango, and atop the Grand Mesa. Then, as mentioned before, close to 2 feet or more of snow is possible along the San Juan Mountains, especially southeast of Telluride.

Winter Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the San Juan Mountains until 2 AM Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of up to a foot, plus wind gusts of up to 35 mph are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 5 AM Tuesday morning to 5 PM Wednesday evening for much of the central and southern portions of the Western Slope. Snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches as well as wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are possible. This also includes the valleys, including Delta and Montrose.

Dry and Cold End of the Week

Sunny skies finally return to the Western Slope again on Thursday, but those temperatures are going to be unseasonably cold for this time of year. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 30s even with the sunshine. If enough snow cover is still on the ground, those temperatures could have difficulty even reaching the upper 20s. We’ll see a little bit of an increase in clouds on Friday, but temperatures turn a touch warmer into the lower and middle 30s.

Warming Up Again This Weekend

Partly cloudy skies continue to settle into the Western Slope into the weekend, and we should finally start seeing those temperatures warming back up to seasonable values. We should reach the lower 40s again by Saturday, then the middle and potentially the upper 40s by Sunday.

