Tally the Vote

We tracked lawmakers in Washington D.C., here's the latest Tally Your Vote.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have been meeting together and making big decisions.

Decisions included:

  • The U.S. condemned the use of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. Every member of Colorado’s Delegation voted for it, as well as the House.
  • The House signed off on a Cybersecurity University Leadership Program for the Energy Department. This will fund money into energy infrastructure and cybersecurity by graduate and post-doctorate researchers.
  • An amendment was sponsored asking the Centers for Disease Control to send Congress a report including the number of foreigners denied entry due to not having the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The House voided a Washington D.C. Council law that allows non-citizens living in the district to vote in local elections.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The mother accused of killing her three children was arraigned Tuesday, appearing virtually...
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
The wheels of a cement truck lie upended after an accident on I-70 on Feb. 8, 2023.
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza is infecting...
Bird flu infecting more mammal species in Colorado
Changes include more houses on the market and houses staying on the market for longer periods.
Housing in Mesa County
Here are three myths to the Super Bowl economic impacts in host cities.
Myths of Super Bowl economics
Grand Opening of Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace
Fruita’s new space for ‘creative professionals and professional creatives’ opens